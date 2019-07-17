*Receive $10 OFF regular priced tickets to the shows Mamma Mia! or Disney's Newsies for shows July 9 - August 17, 2019. Does not apply to performances on July 5-8, 2019 and Aug 5, 2019. Limited number of tickets available at this discount price. CANNOT BE APPLIED TO PREVIOUSLY PURCHASED TICKETS. Must be a Province newspaper subscriber.
You have successfully unlocked the redemption page!
To receive your $10 OFF discount, use Promo Code: SUBREWARDS. Offer valid for shows Mamma Mia! or Disney's Newsies for July 9 - August 17, 2019 (except July 5-8 and Aug 5). Offer expires July 17, 2019. Cannot be applied to previously purchased tickets. Limited number of tickets available at this discount price.
There are 2 ways to redeem:
- BOOK ONLINE at https://www.tuts.ca/shows-and-tickets/tickets/
- CALL the TUTS Office at 1-604-631-2877. Note: Additional $5/order fee for phone orders
Thank you for subscribing to The Province!
Receive $10 OFF up regular priced tickets to the shows Mamma Mia! or Disney's Newsies for shows July 9 - August 17, 2019!
Only available to Vancouver Sun & Province Subscribers. Limited number of tickets available at this discount price. Must be regular priced tickets. Does not apply to performances July 5-8, 2019 and August 5, 2019. Cannot be applied on previously purchased tickets. Enter subscriber info to receive offer details.